Sports Vault: NEPA Miners and New Head Coach Donnie Jackson-Bey

Trio of quarterbacks for the Miners at camp

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — He is the new head man for the NEPA Miners Donnie Jackson-Bey the former player now head coach takes over for Dan Lamanga.

"As a player I only knew how to play one way, and that was with my heart and I tried to do all the little things right and I felt if you do all the little things right the big things will happen. That is what I preach a lot with the guys. And this year is about finishing. I felt like in years past we we're close but we just didn't get that little extra over to get over that little hump," said Donnie.

And even here at Miners camp there is a quarterback competition between three guys so for first year head coach Donnie Jackson-Bey he will have a week and a half before that home opener July 11th to make a decision on who that starting quarterback will be.

"They are making my job real hard. I mean to have three quality quarterbacks at this level you just don't have that," again said Donnie.

Former Lakeland star and Widener product Anthony Beston is making the most out of his time in camp.

"At Lakeland we we're running the wing-T but I went to Widener and we we're five wide shotgun and I learned a lot there. And hopefully I can that here to this team," said Anthony.

Sharing snaps alongside Beston is K-Rob or Kelvin Robinson. His arm strength and experience certainly a factor.

"It's a good group of guys. We have good chemistry. I am just looking forward to everything. How is the arm? Oh! The arm is great," said Kelvin.

Then there is Raqueem "Rock" Smith with that powerful right arm and his mobility will be a problem for the opposing defense.

It seems at least in this time in football everyone is running the spread even you guys. What is hard about it? And what is easy? What is hard about it is the terminology. It will just take you everywhere. You will just forget things at times. Sometimes I just might just forget but then I just got my teammates to help me out. What's good about it is that everybody gets a chance to get the ball, and the athletes get the chance to get the ball as quickly as possible in their hand and do what they got to do," said Rock Smith.

