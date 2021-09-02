NEPA CrossFit Coaches Finish Top 5 at The Fittest Experience

Sam Pugh, Paige Semenza Finish 3rd and 4th Respectively in Austin, TX.

PLAINS, Pa. — Sam Pugh and Paige Semenza are used to pushing themselves to their limits, but that strength was on display recently on an international stage.

The two friends competed in seven events at The Fittest Experience CrossFit fitness competition in Austin, Texas last month. Over 160 female athletes vied for ten spots in the Pro Division.

Semenza finished 4th. Pugh? 3rd. Both top ten, both from Luzerne County, and both coaches at the same gym – NEPA CrossFit in Plains.

"I think it's awesome that two girls from the same gym were able to represent NEPA super well down in Texas," Pugh said.

"It's only more meaningful when you get to do it with a friend by your side," Semenza added. "It was really, really good to get that taste of live competition again."

After not competing in about a year due to the pandemic, the Pittston-native Semenza is eying a 4th trip to the CrossFit Games. Pugh, from Shavertown, is hoping to reach that level – and this result is a good sign.

"It meant a lot," Pugh admitted. "I've actually never been more excited about a third-place finish before. The top three or four of them were games athletes. So, it meant a lot to be able to stand on the podium."

The coaches success story is up on the wall here at NEPA CrossFit. It serves as both congratulations and motivation for their clients.

"A lot of the clients love seeing what we can accomplish outside of just the gym," Pugh explained. "So, it really motivates them to try a little bit harder too in their workouts and realize that they can do the same exact things that we can do. It just takes time."