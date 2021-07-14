'NBA 2K22' developer announces Candace Parker, Luka Dončić, Dirk Nowitzki as cover stars

It's the first time the video game franchise has put a woman on the cover, and it's the first cover appearance for Dončić and Nowitzki.

Now, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić can add "'NBA 2K' cover star" to his list of accolades.

Dončić, along with Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker and former Mavs center Dirk Nowitzki, will grace the cover of "NBA 2K22" when it releases Sept. 10.

Game publisher 2K Sports announced the news Wednesday.

The game will feature four different covers: Two with Dončić, a "WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition" with Parker and an "NBA 75th Anniversary Special Edition" cover featuring Nowitzki, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. Artist Charly Palmer painted the art for the covers.

Parker's cover marks the first time any woman has made the "NBA 2K" cover in the game's history.

“Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series,” Parker said in a statement about the game. “To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

Upon hearing the news, Dončić said he was happy that his cover highlighted his home country of Slovenia.

"Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me," he said. "I'm proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I'm excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe."

The game arrives Sept. 10. The WNBA 25th Anniversary Special Edition game will only be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles and only in North America, sold exclusively at GameStop and EB Games for $69.99.