Navy Midshipmen Jordan Shinkus returns home to Schuylkill County after the Navy cancels commissioning week

Graduation ceremonies canceled for May 22nd, 2020 in Annapolis Maryland

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Midshipmen First Class Jordan Shinkus is back home in Frackville with his family. April 10th the US Navy canceled commissioning week in Annapolis Maryland for all 2020 graduates meaning Jordan won't receive the ceremony he so long waited for.

"I definitely wasn't expecting to end the last half of my last semester at the academy at home. It would be really nice to be with the people that I have been working hard with," said Jordan.

Jordan wrestled 3 years here at North Schuylkill and also played a year of football. After graduation his plans of entering the Naval Academy didn't happen right away, but after hard work, perseverance and hitting those books>he was finally accepted.

"Once I was done with wrestling I was actually in the Navy I was able to focus more and do pretty well once I was in the Navy and get an appointment to the academy," again said Jordan.

Part of the Navy Unit Commendation program after basic training Jordan was sent to Charleston South Carolina and applied to nuclear school. From there part of the prep program in Rhode Island. He graduated with high marks 6 years later from the Naval Academy and then entered into the Marine Corp part of the ground unit as a 2nd lieutenant.

"I never would of made it to the Academy based off of sports. The only reason that I got in the Navy was that I was in Nuclear Power School. I was able to actually focus on school and do well," again said Jordan.

"It's tough. We are proud of the whole endeavor of him and what he did and what he accomplished. We would love to be there that commission week with all the fanfare and everything but having him here and her here this is good," said Mike.

It just makes me sad for him because he has worked so hard with all these people for 5 years...four or five years and he doesn't get to see some of them ever again so that is tough too and to be the proud Mom moment you know to celebrate everything that he has accomplished it's just a little heartbreaking," said Marian

Jordan's first salute was to be with is grandfather Thomas who served

for 23 years in the Navy and retired as a Master Chief.