Nativity BVM Win First-Ever Schuylkill League Title in Boys Basketball

Hilltoppers Beat Blue Mountain and Pottsville to Win First Boys Basketball League Championship in School History

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — For the first time in school history, the Hilltoppers are on top of the Schuylkill League.

"The first as a Hilltopper to win a championship at Martz Hall, it’s a really good feeling for our whole team," Nativity BVM junior forward Marquis Ratcliff said.

"It means everything to me," Nativity BVM senior forward Kegan Hertz added. "I seriously can’t even explain how it feels to be here and it’s just great that came out with the win.”

Nativity BVM beat Blue Mountain and then Pottsville last week to claim its first-ever league championship. It was tall task, but these are some tall Hilltoppers. 5th year Head Coach Mike Walborn has three, 6’6” upperclassmen on his roster. Justin Sickle is injured, but Kegan Hertz and Marquis Ratcliff are two, big pieces to this puzzle.

”You can’t coach height," Walborn said. "It’s either there, or it’s not and it definitely helps, but it also fits into our scheme because they’re not real big, bulky, football player height. We can run and it helps us run because they can get out and go pretty good.”

”Me and Kegan (Hertz) just use our height to our advantage and we just play our roles in what we can do," Ratcliff said. "It helps in practice because you can play against someone your same height and you both can get each other better at the same time.”

One, quick look around the gym here at Nativity, you see a lot of banners for the Golden Girls. Not the case for the Hilltoppers, but they say a league championship is just the beginning. They plan to put Nativity on the map in boys basketball.

”It’s never my intent to have some specific banners or anything like that hung on the walls," Walborn said. "It’s just every year to try to get to Hershey and this year, I still think we can get there.”

”Getting the Hershey has been a dream of ours since our freshman year and that’s just something that we all look forward to and practice really hard for every day so we can make that game in Hershey Park," Ratcliff said.

”I really hope that we can get to the state championship game this year because last year we got cut short," Hertz said. "So, I guess we’ll see.”