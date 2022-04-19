Nappier Records First Career Shutout, Penguins Beat Bears 3-0 in Final Regular Season Home Game

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Tommy Napier turned away all 24 shots sent his way, Michael Chaput scored a shorthanded goal, Alexander Nylander scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season, and the Penguins beat the Bears 3-0 to hold on to 4th place in the AHL's Atlantic Division. The game was the final regular season home game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.