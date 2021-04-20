Nanticoke Dedicates Terry Havens Memorial Softball Field

Trojannettes Held Dedication Ceremony for New Field Named for Community Member

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The sign makes it official. Greater Nanticoke Area dedicated the Terry Havens Memorial Softball Field this week. Havens dedicated himself to the community. So, after he passed away last year, the community decided to honor his memory.

" He was all about the kids, supporting Nanticoke Area athletics," Nanticoke School Board Vice President Ken James said. "He wasn't married and he didn't have any of his own kids, but he treated all of these kids like they were his own. Spent his money on them. He volunteered as an umpire. Never took a penny."

Havens' family was on hand to see the new infield, dugouts and fencing, but for them, the name chosen was priceless.

"It was a very emotional, touching thing," Chalice Honeychurch, Havens' niece said. "We're very happy to see it up there. He deserved this. He would give you the shirt off of his back. There was never anybody that deserved it any more or could give any more back to his community in any way than he did."

"I know one time he went with a kid to get a pair of shoes and the other child did not have the money and he stepped up and told the kid if you want the shoes, get them," Rich Honeychurch, Havens' brother-in-law recalled, emotionally. "That's the kind of person Terry was."

And not just for the softball program. Havens was also heavily involved with the Nanticoke Area Little League, who will also use this field.

Congrats to #TrojanetteSoftball on their 7-4 come from behind victory over Hanover Area today at the newly dedicated Terry Havens Field #Welldone — Nanticoke Athletics (@GNAAthletics) April 19, 2021

"For future generations to be able to come and play here on the state of the art field, it means a lot," Nanticoke Area Little League President Joseph Jacobs said. "Terry was a great man who did a lot both for the softball program here, but as well as for little league as well, too. He will always be remembered."

"He's probably yelling at me for doing this," James admitted. "He didn't want any attention brought to himself. Just a great guy and that name will be on that building forever."