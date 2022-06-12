Murray Continues Her Training And Makes The Commitment To Play For Penn State For Next Season

A 2022 softball injury revealed a lesion on Murray's kneecap

SCRANTON, Pa. — Moriah Murray is working her way back into shape at Riverfront Sports in Scranton. The 4-time 1st team All-State selection from Dunmore wrapped up her high-school basketball career back in March with a (95-5) record, 1,595 career points and a school record 279 (3's).

Then it was onto softball for the Bucks and the beginning of her college career at Drexel in the fall, but that never happened. Murray would go to see a team of doctors in Philadelphia over the summer to treat a nagging problem with her kneecap an injury she suffered sliding into 2nd base back in the spring.

"Something with my kneecap and my patellar. I really don't know what they said something with the stretch. It has been bugging me ever since. So I just have to do a lot of therapy there to get those muscles stronger," said Moriah.

The first diagnosis cancer but a 2nd opinion revealed the lesion was non-malignant. But Murray was away from home and family. Basketball was on hold and she needed to figure out the next step in her life.

"Mentally it was really hard. Thankfully I had Kylie and thankfully the girl's at Drexel and the coaches we're all so helpful during it all. But I mean not having my family and being home was really hard. It was a hard decision to leave but I think that I made the right decision," again said Moriah.

In September Murray put her name in the transfer portal and then just last week she committed to Penn State.

"Yeah it was a big decision. Growing up I always wanted to play Division I basketball. Especially the big competition like Penn State. I am really excited to get down there and play at that level of competition," added Moriah.

Moriah made it to a state final back in 2019 with the Lady Bucks but they never made it back there again in her career, Now she's just trying to make it back health wise and to get ready for Penn State's season next year.

"Oh it is a little down the road. I am getting there. A little out of shape but definitely working out a lot and going to therapy for my knee but we will get there," said Moriah.

Final from Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/ZRewledsxL — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) December 4, 2022