Mountain View's Addison Kilmer Leading Lackawanna League in Scoring as a Freshman

Eagles 6'1" Freshman Kilmer Taking the Lackawanna League by Storm

KINGSLEY, Pa. — On senior night, a freshman stole the show at Mountain View, but that’s been the story of the Eagles’ season. Meet Addison Kilmer, a big reason why at 14-6, Mountain View is the top Class A team in Districts II and XI.

"It’s been fun," Kilmer said. "We’ve had our ups and downs, but the team atmosphere has been really good.”

"It’s been incredible watching her develop as a player," Mountain View Girls Basketball Coach Bill Simons added. "We watched her the last couple years in junior high, where she had tremendous success and she’s brought it on to varsity this year."

Tremendous success is an understatement. Playing alongside her sister, Ryleigh and for her mom, volunteer coach Ashley, Addison is on pace to rewrite the record books. Kilmer has scored over 300 points, grabbed over 200 rebounds and blocked over 80 shots. She averages a double-double, recording one in 12 straight games. At 16 points per game, Kilmer is the leading scorer in the Lackawanna League as a freshman.

"I don’t think she even realizes what that means," Ashley Kilmer said. "We’re surrounded in the Lackawanna League with a ton of talented kids and to have that honor is a big deal.”

Kilmer is already 6’1” at just 14 years old. but it’s clear, despite her youth, the early success isn’t going to her head.

”Just try and help my team win," Addison said. "When I get the ball, I definitely am like, ‘OK, try to score or try to get someone else open to score so that we could win and just be successful as a team.'”

”You can’t ask for anything better," Simons said. "Not having somebody run over to the scorer’s table after a game and looking to see what her stats were for the night. She’s not asking about it. She’s just worried about if we win or lose.”