iRacing draws some big names to bring racing back to fans

Last Sunday, NASCAR drivers made the first big move to bring sports back to TV, but the drivers weren't on track. They were racing from simulators in their homes in the iRacing league. Fox Sports One decided to televise the virtual race… drawing in 1 million viewers. Clint Bowyer was one of those driving for the win and we spoke with him over the phone about it.



"It was almost like this was in preparation over the last decade for this very moment. iRacing has been around a long time. We've mentioned it and everybody knows that Denny Hamlin, Dale Jr., all these guys have been doing this for a long time and that time is now. I mean last weekend you couldn't have asked for a better race. I mean, I'm telling you right now, it's a struggle to put that good of an ending and a finish on a race in real life. That's how realistic this thing is," says NASCAR driver, Clint Bowyer.



When you watch a regular NASCAR race it's the veterans with the experience that have better luck than the rookies… now these drivers are racing virtually and the tables have turned.



"You're up against guys that have been doing it for years, decades, and you're expected to jump right in to the deep end and compete with them and beat them," continues Bowyer.