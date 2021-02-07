Monroe County umpire heading back to the Little League World Series

Sean Guilday is part of the 12 person crew that will be in South Williamsport

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — Sean Guilday is from Kunkletown in Monroe County. He has been a Little League umpire for 30 years. Back in 2016 he worked the World Series in South Williamsport for the first time. Now 5 years later he is returning to the Little League World Series. One of 12 umpires that will be working the games in August.

"The silver lining of COVID for the 12 of us that we're picked was that the umpires that we're supposed to do it this year they have all gone to next year," said Sean.

When Sean goes to the Little League World Series this year it will be much different than when he was there back in 2016. Back then he was able to be in the Little League World Series parade and meet all the fans. He also got a chance to meet Johnny Bench.

"The reward that I get from doing it is not. This is all volunteer. I started in Little League. I learned all my basics as far as training for umpiring in Little League and I will always give back to Little League," again said Sean.

To keep fresh Sean works games behind the plate in the Senior Division of Little League. This game it was Pocono Mountain West and Stroudsburg playing for the championship.

"After the game they say who we're those umpires? That is my goal. Consistency and fairness. Above all I just want to be consistent and be fair to both teams," added Sean.

Sean did work home plate back in 2016. With this 12 person crew that opportunity should come again at Lamade or Volunteer Stadium.

"I was behind the plate the first Saturday the evening game. It was an early round game. The second time that I was behind the plate I had the International Championship game which was between Panama and South Korea and South Korea came out on top," said Sean.