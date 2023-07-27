Monaghan's Jersey To Be Displayed At The Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame

SCRANTON, Pa. — At the University of Scranton while playing for the Lady Royals basketball team Bridget Monaghan finished her career as the 31st player in school history to score over 1,000 points. And just this month was selected to have her jersey chosen to be displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville Tennessee. “It's funny that I found out when an email was sent out to Scranton Athletics. So I found out with everyone else and I don't know I was kind of shocked but it was awesome yeah,” said Bridget.

Monaghan was a D3hoops.com 1st team All-American and Landmark Conference Player of the Year averaging 15.1 ppg, shooting 88% from the free throw line, and leading the Lady Royals to a record of (28-1).



“We we're down a real post players but still had people stepping up left and right kind of fill in the gaps where they needed to whether it be getting more rebounds or acting like a bigger body. (28-1) again a great season but it is hard not to think about that one loss,” again said Bridget.



“It is something I am sure that she will be able to share with people for a very long time whether it be here own children someday to think that her jersey at one point was in the Basketball Hall of Fame is a pretty incredible accomplishment,” said Ben.



For Monaghan her four year career at the University of Scranton is over. But she has moved on. She still has basketball in her future currently she is at St. Joseph's already practicing with her team and getting ready for the season coming up this winter.



“It really is a dream come true. It's something that I always wanted to do, and I am so grateful for my time at Scranton and couldn't of asked for anything better than that. And this extra COVID year gave me the opportunity to move forward with St. Joe's,” added Bridget.



Monaghan finishes her career 17th all-time in scoring, #1 all-time in free throw percentage and holds the single season record of 74 (3's).