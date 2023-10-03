Mohegan Pennsylvania Set to Host 86th Maxwell Awards Gala

Prestigious Awards Ceremony Coming to Luzerne County's Mohegan Pennsylvania on Thursday

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Maxwell Football Club has a new home for the Maxwell Awards Gala – Mohegan Pennsylvania. After 65 years in Philadelphia and then the last 20 in Atlantic City, the 86th edition of the prestigious award ceremony will be held here in NEPA, thanks in large part to the Director of Sales and Convention Services at Mohegan Pennsylvania, Sarah Farrell.

"When it came time for the Maxwell Football Club to look for a new venue, they relied on their board of advisors and directors to make some suggestions," Farrell explained. "Luckily, some of their affiliates had some ties to Northeastern Pennsylvania and we were recommended as a facility to look at for this year's award ceremony, but just for the area to be able to highlight the wonderful things that we have and bringing such high level celebrities to our property and to the area is just fantastic overall."

Some of those celebrities? Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his Head Coach, Nick Sirianni, Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback, Caleb William, as well as regional award winners, former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Susquehanna Head Coach Tom Perkovich. Those names and more will be in Luzerne County this week.

"The excitement level is definitely high," Farrell said. "We have everyone buzzing. We're getting everything ready and Eagles fans will be very happy to hear Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni will be here visiting. Caleb Williams from USC. So, so many names to talk about. If you check out our website, we also have a link to some of the award winners for this year."