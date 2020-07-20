Steve Horne Has Been the Head Groundskeeper At PNC Field For The Last 13 Seasons For The Yankees

New York Yankees taxi squad to use PNC Field for training during the MLB 2020 season

MOOSIC, Pa. — For 31 years they have been playing "AAA" baseball in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lackawanna County Stadium made it's debut in 1989. They played on artificial turf until 2007 when the New York Yankees took over the player development contract from the Philadelphia Phillies, and converted the field to natural grass.

That's where groundskeeper Steve Horne comes in. He has been taking care of this field for 13 years through the transition to PNC Field making it one of the best minor league parks in all of baseball.

"I made the statement that I wanted not to have one of the best fields, but I wanted to have one of best fields in all of baseball," said Steve.

The New York Yankees taxi squad will be the first players on this field this year. Horne feels honored that his field was the first chosen to keep those players ready if the Yankees call.

"They came here so that meant that something good is going on here in the past, and now if it's part of the field and our facility and I play a small part in that and getting the Yankees to the World Series then I am proud to be a part of it," again said Steve.

Right now Steve only two full-time guys here with the RailRiders to help him with the field, but when it rains they have to put the tarp and off, so the RailRiders along with Steve are looking for 15-20 people to be on call to come here and help with the tarp.

"If we get enough staff people when we get these large rains we have to put on this big thing that covers the entire infield skin and then we have to peel it off, and it takes 15-20 people to get it off so I am looking for bodies to help me with that," added Steve.

With the AAA season canceled along with the AAA All-Star Horne has been home earlier than usual. No late nights leaving PNC Field.

"Eventually this day would come and I never let up. Thank goodness I didn't because it would of been more than I could of done in a short time," said Steve.

Horne's blue grass looks better than ever. A blend he mastered when he first started at Old Miss as their groundskeeper some 30 years ago.

"Great for sports turf. Tough to keep going at times, so it is a grind but it is a process that I have been doing for over 30 years so I am descent at it," again said Steve.