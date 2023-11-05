Misericordia University To Add Men's Ice Hockey In The Fall Of 2024

The Cougars will join the UCHC along with King's and Wilkes

DALLAS, Pa. — As youth hockey continues to grow in Luzerne County at the collegiate level Misericordia has decided to skate into the mix joining King's College and Wilkes University who already have Men's and Women's Ice Hockey teams. The Cougars recently announced they will join the United Collegiate Hockey Conference or UCHC as the 12th men's team beginning in the fall of 2024.

“To be part of a sport that is growing in this area is tremendous. I think that we will get great community support. We are partnering with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Jason Jarecki, Jeff Barrett and their crew have been incredible with us. So, we will have the opportunity to practice and play our contests there,” said Chuck.

Edkins is excited about the addition of another male sport at the University in the Back Mountain. And already he has seen interest from many high-school sophomores interested in playing hockey.



“But some of these high-school players right now who plan on hitting the junior ranks have reached out to us and said here is my plan. I would like to keep Misericordia on my radar. So that is exciting for us as well that we have already received some interest and we haven't even started yet,” again said Chuck.



Construction also continues for the future indoor dome facility on campus. Once complete with turf it will be open for use.

Chuck tells me the bubble structure set behind the visiting side bleachers at the football field should be up and running this November and he says all the athletes and sports teams here at Misericordia should be able to use that indoor facility when the weather gets back here in Dallas.



“We had the conversations about adding sports. And if we add sports what makes sense for Misericordia. Obviously, we still need to narrow the gap between our male and female population Men's Ice Hockey does this,” again said Chuck.