Misericordia Junior Pitcher Alexa McHugh-Top 10 In The Nation In ERA In Division III Softball

The junior from Pittston Area just picked up her 9th win of the season for the Cougars

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — While in the circle Alexa McHugh has been dominate.

The junior pitcher from Misericordia picked up here 9th win of the season Wednesday an 8-0 5 inning win over Wilkes scattering 2 hits along with 10 K's

"Yeah it is really important because it's good to get a good lead. It settles me down as a pitcher and my team does everything that they need to do to get me to that place," said Alexa.

McHugh a Pittston Area graduate also bats in the lead-off spot. 3rd on the team in hits 2nd in runs scored and in the top 10 in the nation in Division III with her .061 ERA.

"She is just a tremendous player. She is a tremendous teammate. She is very humble and she is very much into the game. And we couldn't be more proud of her and she couldn't do more for us than you could possibly believe," said Richard.

"I think that the biggest thing is just using our pitcher's efficiently. Lex is obviously a stud. We have had the opportunity to use all of our bullpen this year which has been really big. And the biggest thing is just finishing," said Haley.

"We'll in the shorthanded 2020 season Alexa only pitched in a few games and had a few strikeouts. Last year she totaled 113 strikeouts and today here at Wilkes she goes over 200 in her career. Next year will be the last year of softball for Alexa here at Misericordia she is in the physical therapy program and education will take center stage.

"The biggest part of the season is to win all of your conference games and get the best seeding and get into conference play take care of business and get to NCAA's," added Alexa.

Last year in the MAC Freedom Conference 3 game championship series with Stevens McHugh dominated Game 1 with 10 strikeouts then didn't pitch in the final 2 games due to soreness in her arm losing 2-1. The Cougars season ending at 24-6.