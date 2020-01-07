x
Minor League Baseball cancels 2020 season

The league made the announcement Tuesday night because of the pandemic.
The stands will stay empty at PNC Field in Lackawanna County this summer. 

Minor League Baseball has canceled the 2020 season. 

The league made the announcement Tuesday night because of the pandemic.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
That means the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won't take the field in Moosic.

The Triple-A All-star game set for this summer at the field was canceled back in April.

This is the first time in league history an entire season has been canceled.

The RailRiders are the top minor league team of the NY Yankees.

The International League is planning for the 2021 season.

