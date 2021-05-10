Minichello Qualifies For The Olympic Trials In The Men's Javelin

Minichello throws 247-11 to win the John and Carol Covert Classic at Lehigh on April 24th

EXETER, Pa. — On April 24th at the John and Carol Covert Classic at Lehigh University Marc Minichello qualified for the Olympic Trials in Eugene Oregon in June with his 247-11 throw in the men's javelin. He heads to the new $270 million dollar Hayward Field along with 23 other throwers looking to hit a high mark to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July.

"In the competition there was a little bit of an intense head wind, so I was struggling with throwing the javelin as aero-dynamically as possible. But on the last one I finally got it to fly correctly. So once that happened it sailed and it hit the distance and I was extremely happy. It's my best of the year so far, and 2nd best ever, and I couldn't be happier where I am at right now," said Marc.

It's been quite a run for Mark with the javelin from being a state champion, then to an Ivy League champion at Penn, and then part of the U20 USA team that went to the Pan American Games in Costa Rica. And now to an Olympic qualifier. Everyone here at Wyoming Area is very proud of his accomplishments.

"Representing my country at the Pan American junior games was something that was and I can't even get words out to explain how special it was to me. But as far as track and field goes in America the Olympic trials that is the pinnacle. So to be able to get there at such a young age I am really looking forward to it," added Marc.

While taking on-line classes in the Wharton School of Business Marc has continued his training with his former coach at Penn. The new enhanced styling and technique brought back the magic in his arm. Two years ago he hit 253-1 to win the Ivy League title.

"Hold it like you have a watermelon seed in your hand. You want to flick the seed. You should be pointing down and out like pronging your hand," again said Mark.

Get out there and practice for a couple of days at the facility and get after it," said Marc.

At the 2016 Olympics in Brazil Cyrus Hostetler from the US finished 20th with a throw of 261 feet.