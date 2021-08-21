Mills, Nelson Keep Lackawanna to Penn State Pipeline Going

Tyrese Mills and JB Nelson to Suit Up for Nittany Lions After Playing for Falcons this Season

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lackawanna College opens the Junior College season on September 5th, when they host Iowa Central. And once again, the Lackawanna to Penn State pipeline is in tact. 6'6", 313 lbs. lineman J.B. Nelson and sophomore safety Tyrese Mills both committed to play for James Franklin, but both will fly as Falcons before they roar as Nittany Lions.

"I like the ways the safeties they produce and they hit and they let them hit and they let them play football and they are athletes," Mills said. "I just see that and that is a fit for me. Everybody is hungry. We are all chasing the plays and there are a lot of athletes you are going to see. I don't think that there are too many teams are going to score on us this year."

"I feel like I committed to the Nittany Lions because me and my Mom really enjoyed the place," Nelson added. "We went there and it really felt like there and like they we're welcoming. Like they are really easy to talk too and they showed that they are there for you and they really support you. That is one of the main big reasons academic wise and they are a really great football team."

"He is an amazing guy," Lackawanna Football Coach Mark Duda said of Nelson. "He is 317 lbs. He looks about 290lbs very athletic kid super quick so we are just working on technique with him because he has the athletic ability and they see that for sure with him."