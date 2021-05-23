Miles Sanders Gives Back in Mountain Top

Eagles running back Miles Sanders stopped by the MYSA Soccer Complex in Mountain Top for a youth football camp. The Penn State product shared some knowledge, but more importantly, gave all these kids a memory of a lifetime - and that's the key for this Keystone State lifer. Sanders told Newswatch 16 he has an affinity for the state that gave him so much.

"I grew up in Pittsburgh and I went to Penn State and ended up getting drafted by the Eagles," Sanders explained. "So, I have a very huge love for the state of Pennsylvania and it seems like I have a very big fan base in the state of Pennsylvania. Giving back to the kids is just really important to me because I remember being one of these kids out here and having somebody come out and do these camps like this, it's a life-changing moment and stuff like this keeps me humble. I don't let stuff get bigger than me and that's why I like to do stuff like this and just give back to the kids."