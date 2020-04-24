Mia Galella Receiving Elite Softball Training From Home

7th-Grade Softball Prospect Getting Virtual Softball Training from National Team

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mia Galella is used to the work and the commitment. The 13-year-old from Madison Township normally travels over two hours to the Chester area to play for the PA Chaos 14U National Team. Her softball season is on hold – but her work-ethic is not.

"I can't go to the field," Galella said. "So it helps me to just stay in shape and still stay engaged with the game."

Rick Cowan runs Beautiful Beasts of Softball. During the pandemic he's organizing home-workouts for the top softball prospects nation-wide – and Galella is the youngest player participating.

"It felt really good," Galella explained. "I felt like I was pretty special because not a lot of girls my age get to do this. So I felt really appreciative of it."

Every workout is posted on Twitter – keeping Galella and her peers across the country motivated.

"It's been really fun because all softball players – all beautiful beasts from all over the country do it and we're able to stay engaged through this tough time with each other," Galella said.

Galella also logs on to Zoom for mental toughness sessions led by Former University of Washington All-American Dena Tyson. This is physical training, mental training and national exposure – a triple-play.

"It helps college coaches recognize me and also it helps me become more confident in myself and also it helps me just to stay focused on what I'm doing and not lose what I've been working so hard for," Galella explained.