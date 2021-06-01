McGloin Brings Quarterback Academy To Keystone College For 12 Week Camp

Camp for quarterbacks begins June 2nd at Keystone College

LA PLUME, Pa. — The Matt McGloin 1% Quarterback Academy kicks off the 12 week QB/Wide Receiver camp June 2nd at Keystone College. McGloin a West Scranton Invader graduate, and then at Penn States spent 6 seasons playing in the NFL and had 13 games with the Oakland Raiders. He has a home and family now just 10 minutes from the Keystone campus, so the fit with Coach Justin Higgins and Steve Jervis from Lackawanna Trail made sense to begin this camp for 6th through 12th graders.

"Look I am excited to be here and back home in Northeastern Pennsylvania. As I was telling some of the people that I have reached out to and putting this throwing program and the quarterback academy is that I have had the opportunity and been fortunate enough to play with a lot of great players, and to be around a lot of great coaches, and I feel that I have a lot of knowledge for the game right now. So I want to be able to pass along to these young players and these high-school players all this information," said Matt.

"I think that it is a great opportunity for all of us, but especially the kids that are going to get a chance to come up and get to work with Matt," said Justin.

"I remember when Matt played. I followed him all the way through Penn State, and the NFL. All the knowledge that he has gained and the wealth of experience to want to come back and share that with our local youth you know it is really a win-win," said Steve.

Matt turns 32 in December and has a wealth of knowledge at the quarterback spot. Now was the time to give back to the local community.

"Over the course of these 12 workouts you are going to throw every single route possible. You may be working 3rd down routes. You know 3rd down concepts 1st down 2nd down. We may be doing Red Zone things like that," again said Matt.

With the sled out here for the Giants and the Keystone football team with their season coming up in the fall and their program continuing to grow Matt McGloin hopes this quarterback camp can be an annual thing here at the college.

"It will be a fast paced college NFL type workout. It is going to be good. I am excited about it," added Matt.

Each session costs $50 bucks and if you want to sign up go to McGloin's 1% QB Academy or you can find a link at WNEP.com.