Maura Fiamoncini Sets New Javelin Record At The Patriot League Championships

Fiamoncini qualifies for the Olympic Trials and the NCAA East Regional Championships in Florida

LEWISBURG, Pa. — On April 30th at the Patriot League Track and Field Championships at Army West Point Maura Fiamoncini from Bucknell set a new meet record in the women's javelin with her throw of 180 feet 5 inches. That throw qualifies her for the NCAA East Regional Championship in Florida at the end of May.

"Yeah I am absolutely thrilled with how everything is going this season. I mean missing last season was devastating for me and my teammates, so I am just really happy to get the opportunity to travel back to Eugene again," said Maura.

"Just her throwing in the low 50's for her 1st throw and then on her 2nd attempt throwing the 55 big meter 4 meter for the Patriot League record and winning the meet by almost 26 feet was really tremendous for her,:" said Dan.

"Yeah I am not really the healthiest right now, but I haven't been throwing as much as usual. I am still responding to it very well in terms of the training and throwing at competitions and so it's going OK," again said Maura.

Fiamoncini's run in the javelin started in 2017 at Mount Carmel with a state title. She is now a 3-time Patriot League Champion, finished 9th and 13th at NCAA's, was 14th in the world on the U20 junior world team in 2018 and holds the school record at Bucknell and at Christy Mathewson Stadium.

"Everybody has been so supportive at home. I mean I see people commenting and sending me text messages every other day about all the meets. So they are very supportive," added Maura.

"She is 100% the epitome of coachable athlete. She comes from a tremendous family and a tremendous community. She is an amazingly hard worker," added Dan.

If Fiamoncini makes her mark down in Florida she will head to Eugene Oregon for the NCAA Championships and then follow that up with the Olympic Trials.