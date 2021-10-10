Matthews Helps Raise $50,000 With Inaugural NEPA Invitational

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The Country Club of Scranton hosted the inaugural NEPA Invitational this weekend. DuPont-native Brandon Matthews spearheaded this idea - his way of giving back to the community. All the proceeds went to junior golf in the area, the William Lawler Foundation Scholarship, and to local non-profits, through the Scranton Area Foundation.

"It's been great!" Matthews told Newswatch 16. "People have traveled from all over to come in and play, and the guys love this place. So, I'm really excited that everyone's having a good time. The response has been great and I think it's going to grow for the years to come."