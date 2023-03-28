Mark Ottone Throws 806 Series for Holy Cross in NLBCSL

Scranton Junior and Holy Cross Bowler Ottone Records Scores of 269, 279 and 258 for an 806 Series in the Northern Lackawanna Bowling Conference Scholastic League

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Mark Ottone started bowling when he was 4 years old. Now 17, Ottone is a junior at Scranton High School, but since the Knights don't have a bowling team, he competes for Holy Cross. Last week, he did something no one in a youth division has ever done here at Idle Hours North – he bowled an 800 series in the Northern Lackawanna Bowling Conference Scholastic League.

"I was nervous, and then I was happy and I was nervous again," Ottone explained. "I can't even put words on it. It's just a great accomplishment. I was on my least favorite pair. That's why. One and two. I usually don't like bowling on that pair, but I guess I like bowling there now."

And why not? Breaking 800 is one of the most difficult feats in the sport, requiring a three-game average of at least 267. Ottone did just that. 29 strikes in three games. 269, 279 and 258 for an 806 series.

"768 was my previous high and I thought I was going to shoot 800 that day and I didn't and it was here, too," Ottone said. "I just tried to keep it together and throw my best shot and I did."

Ottone is lefthanded, but one of the reasons he's such a special player is because he's what's known as a two-handed bowler. He holds the ball like this with both hands, without using his thumb.

"Yeah, it gives me an advantage," Ottone said. "A lot of people don't like it, but, I always did it since I was a baby. So, my dad never changed it or anything and I thank him for that."

"He's always done it," Mark's father, Joe Ottone, said. "So, he makes it look very easy. It's really not. A lot of people try it and they just can't do it."

"More rev rate," Mark explained. "More pin carry. I'm on the left side, too. So, no carry down with the oil or anything like that. I just kept on getting better and better and here we are."

But for Ottone, it doesn't stop here.