Mark Glowinski helping to make 'Giant' strides

Former G.A.R. and Lackawanna College offensive lineman Mark Glowinski began camp this week for his 9th NFL season.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mark Glowinski is locked in for the New York Giants at right guard between rookie center John Michael Schmitz and second-year right tackle Evan Neal.

Neal looked thinner, quicker, and sharper as camp kicked off, and Glowinski believes that the offensive line is taking giant strides.

"As the season went along last year with Evan, the improvements he made over the weeks, and just off-season, you can tell he's putting a big emphasis on things in his game, especially things that maybe he didn't do so well, and that he's put a lot of time into when he came back. You can see the improvements that he made," said Mark Glowinski.

When you do your camps. What are you trying to instill in these children, these young football players, that you learned at a young age, but even now, nine years into the NFL, are very important to your excellence?

"Yeah, I think as listening because we have all these endless resources, especially guys, I'm going to be bringing in guys that helped me along the way. All these things, these little things that they told me that I kept in my notebook or, you know, mentally that I prepare myself each day or week or whatever it is, you know, respecting others, because when the time comes when you need something, or, you know, you need help along the way, those people can be there for you and they won't, they won't blink an eye for you. So, when I do these camps, I just try to tell them, you know, respect their teachers, respect the community, try to do whatever they can," said Glowinski.

Most people know Glowinski is an offensive lineman for the Seahawks, Colts, and now for the Giants. Bowling over defenders.

That's turned out bowling is where he actually got his first start at Chacko's Lanes in Wilkes Barre.