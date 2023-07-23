Mark Glowinski Football Camp at Wilkes-Barre Area High-School Stadium

Glowinski with his 2nd year for local football camp

PLAINS, Pa. — Football players at the Mark Glowinski camp rolled out of the stands and onto the field at the Wilkes-Barre Area field early Sunday morning. Coaches from Lackawanna College, Wilkes-Barre Area and Glowinski himself took 150 players through the reps learning the skills needed to compete in the upcoming high-school season next month.



“Fortunately we we're able to do it at the school this year which is the ideal goal is to make sure that we can do it even closer here in the community,” said Mark.



Glowinski returns to where he played high-school ball. It's not the Grenadiers and GAR anymore, but the Wolfpack will do for the NY Giants lineman.

“You must keep it simple with the fundamentals. And we try to do a good job speaking the same language as we can with the high-school coaches. And just make sure that they listen to what we're saying,” added Mark.



Tony Khalife does all the leg work for the camp to help his former player. He is hoping to make this an annual thing for the community.

“We'll we are very happy to have this camp here at Wilkes-Barre Area high-school and the new stadium. It is a place to showcase our new facilities. Even though it's only the 2nd year we feel that we have made some strides and we are still getting a lot of kids signing up for the camp. We are looking at over 150 today and it is just a great thing that Mark does to give back to the area,” said Tony.