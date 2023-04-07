Mark Glowinski Begins His 2nd Season With The NY Giants

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Saquon Barkley was 4th in the NFL in rushing in 2022 and one of the main reasons why NY Giants right guard Mark Glowinski. Glowinski who played high-school football for Wilkes-Barre GAR started his college career at Lackawanna before finishing at West Virginia. This is his 9th season in the NFL after being a 4th round pick back in 2015. “You know we are just trying to take it game by game. They talk that it is going to be a hard schedule and all that but at the end of the day we must go one game at a time. That is our mind set. Just the same spot that we we're in last year to be the underdog that is where we want to be. Just keep fighting and just go from there,” said Mark.

Glowinski has spent significant time in the NFL already with the Seahawks and the Colts. This will be year two on the offensive line with the NY Giants and he feels like they will have a better understanding of the offense and this year the Giants offense will be more efficient.



“I think that it was great that we we're able to build from what we had last year. I think last year was know what the play was and kind of go from there and make sure that we we're in condition, but now that we understand the plays now we can work a little bit more the fundamentals and smaller things other than just learning a new system,” again said Mark.



Part of Mark's success can be traced back to his time in Scranton with Coach Mark Duda and the Falcons football squad.



“Made sure that it was the hardest that it could be at all times to put us in the situation. Wherever there was a hard moment that we can just work through it. I know that it helped me to get to where I am at. Just anytime that things might of been not going my way just make sure that I just put my head down and keep working,” added Mark.



The Giants open up with Dallas in Week 1 then they play at Arizona and at San Francisco in Weeks 2 and 3 before entertaining the Seahawks to round out the first month of the schedule.









