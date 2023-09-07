Marc Misiura Fights On The Pro Card Saturday Night At The Live Casino And Hotel In Maryland

Misiura takes on undefeated Ahmed Jones

SCRANTON, Pa. — Chris Walsh ties up the gloves for Pro Boxer Marc Misiura from Scranton at Electric City Boxing on Sunday morning. Misiura fights undefeated Ahmed Jones in his hometown on the undercard for the main event Outlaw/Angulo Saturday night at the Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover Maryland.

“He is (4-0) and I am fighting him in his hometown in Baltimore Maryland. So, I know that I am coming into a hometown crowd. But he is a tough fighter, but I know that I am going to have to bring the fight and I plan on coming home with the win,” said Marc.



Now 29 years-old Misiura graduated from Mid Valley high-school and now trains in Scranton. When he is not at his full-time job doing construction and maintenance for Falcon Oil Misiura is here preparing for his next fight.



“I got the call about two months ago. So, I had a good enough amount of time to prepare for this fight. They called me and I have been training ever since so I am ready for it,” again said Marc.



Chris Walsh trains Marc and he says in some of his previous fights that he has had some tough opponents and some tough decisions. But come Saturday night he says he hopes Marc can get on a roll.

“He has come on a lot. He has come a long way. And still has a lot to work on but that is expected. We have a good game plan for this fight. You know going into a hometown to a guy's hometown is not easy, so you must take the fight too him and try to take the fight away from him. So, we have been training hard and hopefully Marc can come through,” said Chris.



Marc has faced undefeated boxers now in Puerto Rico and San Diego. With his competitive spirit he is ready for any challenge.



“It's hard work but as soon that I am done with work I come to the gym. I hit pads with my coach, hit the bag and spar and then I come home at night, and I run 5 miles and 5 to 10 miles a day. Six days left until the fight so now that I have put the work in it is kind of just cool down, heal the body up and be prepared,” added Marc.