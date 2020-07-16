Running Club Continues Training for Virtual Marathon in October

Frank Swaha runs the "Can't Is Not An Option" running club in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Frank Swaha runs the "Can't Is Not An Option" CINAO running club in Scranton. They meet six days a week at the Farmer's Market or in Blakely in Mellow Park putting in the miles for the Scranton 1/2 marathon and the Steamtown Marathon, but both we're canceled this year because of the coronovirus outbreak, but that hasn't put on the brakes for this bunch they plan to do a virtual race the week before Columbus Day.

"Because as of right now the Scranton 1/2 marathon changed to a virtual so some people might run the 13.1 miles on that day and some of us might run the 26.2. So that all the training that we have been putting in so far won't go to waste," said Frank.

"You run with a group and you get that extra push to finish what you need to, and running with this group has taught me no matter what with the can't is not an option it really is not an option. They are going to tell you to do it and you can do it," said Maryann.

Melissa Burke from Carbondale gets together with her group at 6am Tuesday and Thursdays. A good time to beat the heat.

"Mileage can range anywhere from four miles to five miles. All paces are welcome because we are on the trail," said Melissa.

"I never really ran until I met this group and they just became family," said Holly.

"I ran the Marine Corp marathonntwice down in DC and running has been fun and crazy during this time with COVID and everything. It's nice because it gets the crazy out of your head when you are running," said Kathleen

"And I ran my first 1/2 marathon this year so I am hoping to run a marathon now training with this group. They taught me more," said Noelle.

It would of been the 25th anniversary of the Steamtown Marathon coming up in October but with that being canceled we we're able to find one runner that's done all 24.

"How much are you going to miss the race? I am going to miss it a lot. This is the first year in the 25 year history in the period of time that they are not having it, but you have to just pick up the pieces and be grateful that we are all still healthy, and we are all able to get out there and run. And I consider myself very fortunate," said Jeff.