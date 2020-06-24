Taylor Maloney designs signs for school spirit and shirts for the upcoming summer softball league

Maloney is a graphic art designer in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Taylor Maloney is a graphic art designer at PostNet in Scranton. With the fall sports season on the horizon any sports request is in high demand from yard signs to tee-shirts. She is currently working on an order for the summer "Last Chance" softball league.

"Like this is the shirt that we will be making this week when the shirts come in for the softball league that's happening finally on Friday," said Taylor.

"When the customer comes in usually I try to get an idea about what they want, or what they are looking for. I get logo's, and then we king of go from there. If it's a coroplast sign. It's usually an 18 x 24 so we just go off of that design," again said Taylor.

One's we're made for the Scranton Knights class of 2020. Pine Hills designed signs for an easy touch order to the grille. "I survived quarantine" went on tee shirts and anything football for high-school to the pros is done here at Post Net.

"I would say a coroplast sign. You could do custom tee shirts with the players name on the back and number, and if you want "Proud Mom" "Proud Grandma" you can get that on there, and sweatshirts too because it gets really cold during the football season," again said Taylor.

Once Taylor has the design done on the computer it heads back here to the Truveis Roland machine where it contour cuts and designs on vinyl then it heads to the final product.

"Once it's done printing out and doing it's cut lines you have to peel the white that is all around," added Taylor.

Taylor then presses in on the desired tee shirts front and back.

"Then you have the front of your shirt. The front side and the back side," said Taylor.

Signs will be everywhere this fall for school spirit and a November presidential election and the design is up to you.