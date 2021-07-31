Luzerne County teens prepare for Junior Olympics

Bella DeCesaris and Sophia Lenza are heading to Houston, Texas for the 55th AAU Junior Olympic Games next week. The incoming freshmen at Lake-Lehman are both from Shavertown. Joining the Black Knights in Houston are Ella Barbacci of Harvey's Lake, Olivia Yelen of Kingston and Milaw Clause of Stroudsburg. Just over 100 players were selected to take part in the six-team field – over a quarter of them are from Pennsylvania, including these two excited and deserving 14-year-olds.