Lugiano Golf Legacy Continuing at Lake-Lehman

Freshman Michael Lugiano Following in the Footsteps of his Older Brother Bobby Lugiano at Lake-Lehman

DALLAS, Pa. — Michael Lugiano is leading the way for the Lake-Lehman golf team – not something you typically see from freshmen.

"For a freshman, I expected good things from him, but not this good," Lake-Lehman Golf Coach Tom Yoniski admitted. "I didn't expect it to be this fast."

"I just love the game of golf," Lugiano said. "I can't get enough of it. I'm probably here – I'm a member here – I'm probably here six to eight hours a day practicing."

That love and dedication to the sport runs in the family. Now on the golf team at Millersville, Michael's older brother, Bobby Lugiano medaled last year at states, finished 6th in Class AA for the Black Knights.

Another big win for the @LLKnightsSports golf team!!!! Great job!!! #LLProud — LL Knights Athletics (@LLKnightsSports) September 11, 2020

"Last year was a magic carpet ride," Yoniski said. "It was great going to states with him. My favorite memory of last year was watching Michael come up to him on the green. I might have even said to Michael 'your turn is coming.'"

"Following in his footsteps," Lugiano explained. "He's a very good player and I play with him a lot. I learn a lot from him."

"Although he and Bobby are total opposites," Yoniski added.

"He shows absolutely no emotion on the golf course, like you can't tell if he just eagled a hole or tripled a hole," Lugiano explained. "I have to start working on – well, I have been working on that, but my attitude's not horrible, but it's getting there."

The results already are. At just 14-years old, Lugiano medaled in six of his first seven matches. The Black Knights are 6-1 to start the season, but he's already looking ahead.

"His goal is to get to districts and advance even to regionals," Yoniski said. "I don't think that's out of the question, either."

"My main goal this year is to make states," Lugiano said. "If I make states this year, hopefully I medal and then I'm already ahead of my brother."

Only time will tell if Lugiano will reach his lofty goals, but he's already done something his brother has never done. He aced the par three, third hole at Huntsville Golf Club. There is no video, but his friend did snap a picture.