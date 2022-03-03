Loyalsock Girls Advance to District Title Game on Buzzer Beater

"We spent two weeks, the last two weeks preparing for Bloomsburg," Loyalsock Girls Basketball Coach Curtis Jacobson said. "We knew they were in our path. One way or the other we had to beat them at some point. Our girls just fought and we competed really, really hard tonight. It wasn't pretty down the stretch, but we competed our butts off and I give all the credit to our players. For our seniors, it's our 4th straight chance to win a district title. We've won two before. This is about another opportunity to go to the state tournament. So, we're going to compete, be ready to go for Towanda and give it our best."