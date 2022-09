Southern Columbia lost to Loyalsock Friday night 27 to 10.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Southern Columbia, our number one team in the Super 16 Countdown and five-time defending state champions in class AA, lost Friday night at home to Loyalsock.

Final score 27 to 10 in favor of the Lancers.

It's only the Tigers second regular season loss since 2011.

The sock-southern game was one of three Super 16 Showdowns on the schedule Friday night.