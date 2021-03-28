x
Loyalsock Defeats Brookville 75-53 To Win The PIAA "3A" Boy's Basketball Championship

Dominic Jennings hit for 21 points in the victory on Saturday at the Giant Center
HERSHEY, Pa. — Elija Gair had 16 points for the Loyalsock Lancers on Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Those points along with Dominic Jennings 21 and Idris Ali's 16 and Saraj Ali's 14 helped Loyalsock claim the "3A" state basketball title with the 75-53 win over Brookville. Ron "CI" Insinger won his 1st state title in his history of coaching. The Lancers lost in the 1993 state final.

