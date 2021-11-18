NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes at the top; Leafs back in top 5; Ducks take major strides

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been a thrilling start to the NHL season.
In the first month, we've seen a big handful of teams overperform on their expectations as well as a handful that are underperforming.
Lucky for them there's still a lot of time to figure it out. This includes teams like the Avalanche, Islanders, Penguins, Stars and Canadiens.
Those overperforming thus far this season include teams like the red-hot Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, L.A. Kings, Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks.
Our Locked On NHL local experts vote on power rankings for all 32 teams each week. Below, see our current power rankings, where teams were ranked last week and their highest and lowest votes in this week's poll.
NHL Power Rankings Nov. 18
1. Carolina Hurricanes
Record: 12-2-0
Rank last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5
2. Florida Panthers
Record: 11-2-3
Rank last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/5
3. Edmonton Oilers
Record: 11-4-0
Rank last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/7
4. Toronto Maple Leafs
Record: 11-5-1
Rank last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/10
5. Washington Capitals
Record: 10-2-5
Rank last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/11
6. Tampa Bay Lightning
Record: 11-5-1
Rank last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/12
7. New York Rangers
Record: 10-3-3
Rank last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13
8. Anaheim Ducks
Record: 10-4-3
Rank last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/13
9. Calgary Flames
Record: 8-3-5
Rank last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10
10. Winnipeg Jets
Record: 9-3-3
Rank last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/19
11. Minnesota Wild
Record: 10-5-0
Rank last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/23
12. St. Louis Blues
Record: 8-5-2
Rank last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/19
13. Philadelphia Flyers
Record: 8-4-2
Rank last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/21
14. Boston Bruins
Record: 8-5-0
Rank last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/22
15. Colorado Avalanche
Record: 7-5-1
Rank last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/25
16. Los Angeles Kings
Record: 8-6-2
Rank last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/24
17. Nashville Predators
Record: 8-6-2
Rank last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25
18. Detroit Red Wings
Record: 8-8-2
Rank last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25
19. Vegas Golden Knights
Record: 9-7-0
Rank last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/23
20. Columbus Blue Jackets
Record: 8-5-0
Rank last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/24
21. New Jersey Devils
Record: 7-4-3
Rank last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/25
22. San Jose Sharks
Record: 8-6-1
Rank last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/27
23. Pittsburgh Penguins
Record: 5-6-4
Rank last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/25
24. New York Islanders
Record: 5-6-2
Rank last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26
25. Dallas Stars
Record: 6-6-2
Rank last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/27
26. Buffalo Sabres
Record: 7-6-2
Rank last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/30
27. Vancouver Canucks
Record: 5-10-2
Rank last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31
28. Montreal Canadiens
Record: 4-12-2
Rank last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/31
29. Chicago Blackhawks
Record: 5-9-2
Rank last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/32
30. Seattle Kraken
Record: 4-11-1
Rank last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31
31. Ottawa Senators
Record: 4-10-1
Rank last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/31
32. Arizona Coyotes
Record: 2-13-1
Rank last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32
