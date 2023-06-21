Do the Pirates need to change their hitting philosophy?

Pittsburgh has dropped nine games in a row and are in fourth place in the division.

PITTSBURGH — At the start of the month, the Pittsburgh Pirates were in a close race in the fight for first place in the NL Central Division. They were a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the standings and facing a month filled with in-division series with the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Brewers.

Now, it’s the first day of summer, and the Pirates have fallen to fourth place in the NL Central, with the Cardinals nipping at their heels and with the surging Cincinnati Reds now in the lead.

The good news for the Pirates is they are only four games out of the first place. The division is pretty bunched up; if it remains this close, it’s anyone’s division. The bad news is they’re not helping their fight in the division now that they’ve gone 0-9 against the Cubs and Brewers with a four-game set in Miami looming.

On Wednesday’s edition of Locked On Pirates, which was published before they lost their ninth game in a row and were swept by the Cubs, host Ethan Smith had a message to Pirates’ hitting coach Andy Haines.

Smith talked about the Pirates at the time of the show’s release being in the midst of an eight-game losing streak and blamed the “offense.” He explained how he put the word offense in quotations because “This isn’t an offense. Plain and simple, it is not a Major League Baseball offense. It’s just not.” He added, “Now, am I going to end that on the players? No. Because we saw a very similar team, if not better, now that you have a better player in Henry Davis inserted into the lineup.” Both Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds are dealing with minor injuries. “Those are two big parts of your lineup that aren’t there.”

The blame, according to Smith, should be put on Haines.

Smith mentioned 2020, 2021, and 2022 to express how bad the offense was in all of those seasons and expressed his surprise at how good they looked at the beginning of 2023 and thought that maybe Haines finally changed the team’s philosophy—the Pirates hired him after the 2021 season.

Then May and June happened, and the team has been in a freefall. Smith says the “wait and see approach at the plate is not working at all.” And Smith mentioned a metric that people don’t usually pay attention to when it comes to team stats, but he thought it was a good idea to talk about it. The Pirates are 28th in at-bats per game. Milwaukee is 30th, with San Diego coming in at #29. The difference in that stat between 1 and 30 isn’t huge, but the Texas Rangers lead the statistic with an average of 35.07 at-bats per game, while the Pirates are averaging 32.88. The Pirates are 19th in batting average and 24th in total bases as a team.

If the Pirates want to turn their season around, the offense needs to be better. Does this mean they need to get rid of their hitting coach? Maybe not, but if they want to contend and have a shot at making the playoffs, the hits need to start dropping and quickly.

