Why Kyle Dubas meeting Sidney Crosby is a big deal

The former Maple Leafs GM appears primed to become the new guy in Pittsburgh after a face to face with team members.

PITTSBURGH — Both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Kyle Dubas are testing the waters.

According to Taylor Haase of DK Pittsburgh Sports, the former Toronto Maple Leafs GM was at the Penguins' practice facility to meet with some members of the team on Tuesday night.

Crosby was present and is believed to have met personally with Dubas.

So, why is this significant?

As Hunter Hodies of Locked on Penguins points out, Dubas likely wouldn't make the trip and meet with several members of the organization - including the captain and franchise player - if he wasn't seriously considering a role in Pittsburgh.

Hodies also notes Dubas is likely interviewing the Penguins as much as they are interviewing him. Dubas was very open about the toll the Toronto job took on he and his family, and it's therefore important to make sure it's a good fit.

"The job is in his hands," Hodies contends. "They have made him an offer, and it's his job to lose."

Part of the GM's role in Pittsburgh will, of course, be attempting to build a contending team around Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang in order to maximize their remaining seasons under contract.

They'll also need to keep an eye on the future, though, seeing as each member of the Big Three is well into their mid 30s and under contract for a few handful of seasons or less.

The Penguins are looking for a new GM after firing Ron Hextall and team president Brian Burke after the club missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006.