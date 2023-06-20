Flyers introduce a new era of orange with 2023-24 jersey update

Can you spot the difference? Is there a difference?

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers are going for a burnt orange look beginning this season.

The design changes are the first alterations to the team's primary home and away uniforms since 2010.

The club collaborated with the NHL's league-wide uniform partner, Adidas, to bring the design to life, although Fanatics will be taking over in 2024.

The jerseys most notably features the "burnt orange" shade that defined the great teams of the 80s and 90s.

According to the team, "the iconic shade of orange serves as the base of the home jerseys and is prominently displayed on the arm and shoulder panels and large player numbers for the team's away jerseys. Burnt orange is also featured on both sets of socks to round out the look."

Other features include:

Big, bold striping across the shoulders and down the arms, a defining characteristic of Flyers uniforms, has been widened to fully encapsulate each player's numbers for a streamlined design.

Numbers located on the sleeves will go back to a single-color design, a nod to the original 1967-1970 uniforms, the first time since those years the uniform will sport single-color numbers.

The black horizontal stripe at the bottom of the jersey has been moved down to the bottom edge of sweater which will sit flush with the black pants for a more fluid aesthetic and representative of the uniforms introduced in 1982.

The new jerseys will carry over the contrasting name-plate design, which was first introduced in 2008. The Flyers stand as the only team in the NHL to sport this feature on their primary uniforms.

"These burnt orange sweaters are one of the most iconic symbols of Flyers hockey," Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said in a statement released by the team. "There's no doubt that this look is known throughout the NHL and uniquely beloved by our fans because it brings to life one of the most important parts of our rebuild — it honors our past while we continue to forge a new path forward."

Jones played for the Flyers in the late 90s, and he, along with new general manager Daniel Briere, is tasked with bringing in a new era of Flyers' hockey.