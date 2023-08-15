What’s next for Philadelphia 76ers after James Harden calls Daryl Morey a ‘liar?’

More drama for the 76ers as their star guard and president of basketball operations are in a standoff.

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden used a sneaker event in China as an opportunity to call Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar," amplifying tensions around the team that has been high dating back to last December, when reports of Harden's potential departure first surfaced.

Locked On 76ers hosts Devon Givens and Keith Pompey discussed Harden's comments and the fallout in the latest episode of the show.

“The fact that it was James Harden who called Daryl Morey a liar when they were supposedly tied at the hip, that’s a bad look for Morey, that’s a bad look for the Sixers," Pompey said.

Harden took a smaller contract during the 2022 offseason after his trade to Philadelphia, which allowed the 76ers to sign role players PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The 76ers were later punished for tampering in those negotiations after an NBA investigation, losing two future second-round draft picks.

“The thing is a guy gave up $15 million to help an organization," Pompey noted. "Typically you don’t give up money unless you’re under the impression you’re going to get that money back.”

Still, the realities of this past season surely affected what Philadelphia was willing to offer. Harden flirted with the Rockets behind the scenes and was incredibly inconsistent in the postseason, which again ended in the second round.

“You have to go into that meeting with James Harden and be up front and honest with him," Givens said. "James Harden also needs to recognize that if he is honest with himself and knows when he doesn’t play well, he also knows that he is not the same player that he used to be.”

The next step for the 76ers is unclear, as Harden's trade value is relatively low and his relationship with the organization seems to be fractured. With training camp beginning in less than two months, 76ers management may turn its attention toward the same man that Harden has in Morey.