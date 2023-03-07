What James Harden’s opt-in means for Philadelphia | Locked On 76ers

Harden was expected to return to Philadelphia but will now seek a trade.

PHILADELPHIA — Rather than the bidding war expected to materialize between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency, James Harden chose this week to opt in to his nearly $40 million salary and seek a trade out of Philadelphia.

Locked On 76ers hosts Keith Pompey and Devon Givens discussed Harden's decision and how the Sixers are expected to move forward in the latest episode of the podcast.

“It looks like right now, James just ran out of options, and he took the money he could get," Pompey explained. "This basically tells you he didn’t have any options.”

It appears the 76ers balked at paying Harden a maximum contract after trading for him at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, despite the pair's history dating back to their time together in Houston.

“If you were going to bring him back and this is the best option, two years was the number," Givens said. "Clearly if that’s what they were throwing at him, he didn’t like it.”

While that may be a logical decision in a vacuum, the 76ers do not have a clear backup plan to replace Harden next to reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

“In order for them to win a championship, they need another A-list type of player," Pompey said. "Daryl Morey’s on the clock. He has to deliver."

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly the front-runners for Harden, while the New York Knicks have been mentioned but are not expected to pursue Harden and likely do not have a good enough package to get him.