Philadelphia could be better off keeping James Harden despite trade request | Locked On 76ers

James Harden requested a trade nearly two weeks ago but may not leave Philadelphia after all.

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden, one of the NBA's most intriguing likely free agents this summer, threw off the market when he decided to opt-in to the final year of his deal and remain under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While he did request a trade after that opt-in, it remains to be seen whether the 76ers will move ahead with dealing Harden.

Locked On 76ers hosts Devon Givens and Keith Pompey explained Philadelphia's options in the latest episode of the podcast.

“Unless the 76ers get something that they really need, something that they really want that’s going to help them, that’s the best possible option for the team," Pompey said.

At the same time, Harden has every reason to want a move to southern California.

“I think the best possible option for him is possibly going to L.A. and playing with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard," Pompey said.

Based on the limited trade resources the Clippers have and little other interest outside of L.A. for Harden, keeping him gives Philadelphia the best pathway to a competitive season. Plus, 76ers lead executive Daryl Morey is well-known for playing hardball in negotiations.

“With Daryl Morey, we know if he’s going to trade a star, he wants a star back," Givens explained. "If there are no stars in that deal … then the best possible deal for the 76ers right now is to not make a deal.”

There's no guarantee the Clippers would give Harden the big new contract he desires next summer either, and they are barred by league rules from giving him a contract extension now. No matter where he ends up, Harden will need to prove he is still deserving of major money in his mid-30s.