Best team fits for Texas RB Bijan Robinson in the NFL Draft | Locked on NFL Scouting

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has already been labeled among the best running back prospects to enter the NFL in a while, but where is he best suited for?

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 NFL draft is only a few weeks away, and most of the pre-draft conversation is about the high level quarterbacks who could alter the trajectory of the franchises that select them.

But QBs aren't the only offensive weapons in this draft set to make an immediate impact at the next level. Texas running back Bijan Robinson has already been labeled among the best running back prospects to enter the NFL in a very, very long time.

But the NFL isn't keen on paying running backs these days, which is why Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast believe Robinson is the toughest player to project in this year's draft.

"One of the best talents in this class," Crabbs said. "The question is, you have the best player available at one of the least valued positions in the NFL right now, where is he going to go?"

Crabbs and Marino break down every team with a first round pick and discuss which teams make the most, and least, sense for Robinson.

Here are a few of the selected teams - for more, check out the full episode of the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast.

Detroit Lions: Pick 6

"This is where the Bijan Robinson conversation starts to heat up in my mind," Marino said. "For Detroit at six, I don't think I like it as much as I would at [pick] 18."

Atlanta Falcons: Pick 8

"I would strongly consider it," Crabbs said. "I wouldn't let Tyler Allgeier be the reason I don't draft perhaps the best running back prospect of the past 15 years."

"Can Bijan Robinson be a steadying presence for [Atlanta] with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback," Marino asked. "It's intriguing to me."

Philadelphia Eagles: Pick 10