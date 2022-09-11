NFL Power Rankings for Week 10: Eagles reclaim top spot, Jets find top 10

PHILADELPHIA — Another week in the NFL passes and it brings some new faces to the top 10 of our Locked On NFL Power Rankings!
For the first time all year we get a visit from the Jets into the top 10 after they pulled off a shocking upset over the Bills.
This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.
Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Last week result: 29-17 win over HOU
Ranking last week: 2
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/1
The Eagles have reclaimed the No. 1 spot after being stuck in second behind the Bills over several weeks. The Jets defeated the Bills, so the Eagles slide in. They’re a perfect 8-0 on the year and they are cruising in nearly every game. They’ll have another weaker opponent in Week 10 as they play the Commanders at home.
2. Buffalo Bills
Last week result: 20-17 loss to NYJ
Ranking last week: 1
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3
The Bills lost to the Jets on Sunday in a shocking upset for New York. While it doesn’t mean much in terms of how we view the Bills, there could be some trouble with rumors of an elbow injury for Josh Allen. Certainly something to monitor, but the Bills still remain No. 2 ahead of the Chiefs since they defeated them straight-up.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last week result: 20-17 win over TEN
Ranking last week: 3
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3
The Chiefs let out a big sigh of relief after avoiding a major upset loss themselves on Sunday Night Football. The Titans defense is very, very good. But the Titans offense is very, very bad without Ryan Tannehill right now as they can do nearly nothing in the passing game. The Chiefs struggled offensively all game, but they marched down the field twice when it counted. Nothing to worry about. They remain at three.
4. Dallas Cowboys
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 5
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/8
The Cowboys were on a bye this past week but our voters slotted them actually one spot up from last week’s rankings over the Vikings. The Vikings won, but struggled against the Commanders before pulling out the 20-17 win.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Last week result: 20-17 win over WAS
Ranking last week: 4
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8
The Vikings won, and are 7-1 on the year, but they drop a spot in the rankings? Our voters don’t seem too confident in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over Washington, moving them slightly behind in the rankings this week behind Dallas. Of course, we’re going to learn a LOT about this Vikings team over the next handful of weeks as they play the Bills on Sunday, the Cowboys in Week 11, the Patriots in Week 12, and the Jets in Week 13.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Last week result: 27-13 win over NO
Ranking last week: 6
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/7
The Ravens coasted to a nice win over the Saints on the road on Monday Night Football. The Ravens seem to like the primetime slot lately. With no losses from the Chiefs, Vikings or Cowboys, they remain at No. 6.
7. San Francisco 49ers
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 7
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/9
The 49ers were on BYE this past week and they remain at No. 7 in the rankings. They’ll have a good test on Sunday against the Chargers.
8. Cincinnati Bengals
Last week result: 42-21 win over CAR
Rank last week: 9
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12
After a brutal offensive performance against the Brown in Week 8, the Bengals bounced back in a big way, putting up 42 points on the Panthers and coasting to an easy win. Joe Mixon finally had a big breakout game with FIVE total touchdowns. That was important for Cincinnati, to find way to get in the end zone without Ja’Marr Chase. They move up on slot to No. 8.
9. Seattle Seahawks
Last week result: 31-21 win over ARI
Ranking last week: 10
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/13
This Seahawks team just continues to impress. After they defeated the Cardinals at home a few weeks back, some thought it was Arizona’s turn to even up the score on the year in Arizona on Sunday. But Geno Smith and the Seahawks defense had other plans with a 31-21 victory to move to 6-3 on the year. They move up only one slot this week as nobody in front of them loses.
10. New York Jets
Last week result: 20-17 win over BUF
Ranking last week: 13
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15
J-E-T-S, WOW! Who expected that? The Jets defeated Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday collecting another huge win on the year. The Jets defense was fantastic, holding the Bills to just 17 points. They’re now 6-3 and just a half game behind Buffalo for the AFC East lead. They get a much deserved rest with a BYE in Week 10.
11. Miami Dolphins
Last week result: 35-32 win over CHI
Ranking last week: 14
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/15
12. Tennessee Titans
Last week result: 20-17 loss to KC
Ranking last week: 8
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Last week result: 20-17 win over ATL
Ranking last week: 12
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/14
14. New York Giants
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 11
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last week result: 16-13 win over LAR
Ranking last week: 18
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/15
16. New England Patriots
Last week result: 26-3 win over IND
Ranking last week: 19
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19
17. Atlanta Falcons
Last week result: 20-17 loss to LAC
Ranking last week: 17
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19
18. Los Angeles Rams
Last week result: 16-13 loss to TB
Ranking last week: 15
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/19
19. New Orleans Saints
Last week result: 27-13 loss to BAL
Ranking last week: 16
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/25
20. Cleveland Browns
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 23
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/23
21. Green Bay Packers
Last week result: 15-9 loss to DET
Ranking last week: 20
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23
22. Washington Commanders
Last week result: 20-17 loss to MIN
Ranking last week: 22
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/27
23. Arizona Cardinals
Last week result: 31-21 loss to SEA
Ranking last week: 21
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/24
24. Chicago Bears
Last week result: 35-32 loss to MIA
Ranking last week: 25
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/29
25. Denver Broncos
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 26
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last week result: 27-20 win over LV
Ranking last week: 29
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/27
27. Detroit Lions
Last week result: 15-9 win over GB
Ranking last week: 31
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/29
28. Las Vegas Raiders
Last week result: 27-20 loss to JAC
Ranking last week: 24
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/30
29. Pittsburgh Steelers
Last week result: BYE
Ranking last week: 27
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/29
30. Indianapolis Colts
Last week result: 26-3 loss to NE
Ranking last week: 28
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/31
31. Carolina Panthers
Last week result: 42-21 loss to CIN
Ranking last week: 30
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31
32. Houston Texans
Last week result: 29-17 loss to PHI
Ranking last week: 32
Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 32/32
