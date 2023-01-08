Who is the next NBA superstar to demand a trade? | Locked On NBA

Will Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic or Kawhi Leonard jump ship?

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — As Damian Lillard and James Harden wait in limbo for their trade destination to be determined, it may not be long before the ripple effects lead to more NBA superstar players asking out.

Locked On NBA hosts John Karalis and Jake Madison discussed the potential options for the NBA's next unsatisfied star on a Wednesday episode of the podcast.

“If James Harden doesn’t come back … and Joel (Embiid) has to go through a season of carrying this team without any real help, I have a hard time believing he is going to be OK with that," Karalis said.

While Embiid may not immediately bail if Harden leaves, an inconsistent 76ers season could lead him to eventually ask out.

“If they trade (Harden) and that team just looks like garbage heading into the trade deadline, then … teams would be lining up for him," Madison added. "Philly then might be open to (a trade).”

Down south, Luka Doncic is heading into his first season with a reimagined Dallas Mavericks squad built around him and Kyrie Irving, plus new additions like Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes.

“They’re underperforming, they kind of went for broke with Kyrie Irving," Madison said. "If they have another disappointing year, at what point does Luka think, ‘I’m too good for this?’”

Lastly, the Los Angeles Clippers are heading into contract extension negotiations with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Either or both veteran could look around at other opportunities if they become frustrated about their next deals -- or not.

“Those guys are home," Karalis said. "They’re going to make their money, I think they’re going to stick with it, they’re going to play for the Clippers, I don’t see those guys walking out.”