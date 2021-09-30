The 10 best college football games this weekend

No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 2 Georgia faces No. 8 Arkansas, and we have other exciting matchups all around the country on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ga. — This going to be an action packed Saturday for college football fans across the country with a handful of exciting ranked matchups, a couple top-10 matchups and even some unranked matchups that should deliver quality fall entertainment.

We saw Arkansas upset No. 7 Texas A&M in one of the few ranked matchups last week. That propped the Hogs into the top 10 for this week's matchup in Georgia. Notre Dame also got into the top 10 with a strong win over No. 18 Wisconsin last week. They also have a top 10-ranked matchup vs. No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Let's check out all the best action this weekend:

Friday bonus game

No. 5 Iowa (4-0) at Maryland (4-0)

Time: 8 p.m. (All times E.T.)

Watch: FS1

Spread: Iowa -3, O/U 47.5

The Hawkeyes are for real and are up to No. 5 in the country as they try to make the College Football Playoff for the first time this year. They’re going to need to take care of a 4-0 Maryland team, however, in College Park on Friday. Freaky Friday, you never know what could happen.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Hawkeyes podcast, free and available on all platforms.

10 best Saturday games

No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Wisconsin (1-2)

Time: 12 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Wisconsin -1.5, O/U 43.5

The Michigan Wolverines are off to a stellar start but we’ve seen this from them before where they start hot and crumble once conference play starts. Will this year be different? Wisconsin is coming off a bad loss to Notre Dame last week, a game in which they were favored, and it dropped them out of the Top 25. Can they bounce back against Michigan?

NEW EPISODE:



-@alow_33 and @benzkenney discuss rest-of-season expectations for this #Badger football team



-A live reaction to Paul Chryst's Monday presser...



-Wisconsin baketball misses out on Braden Huff to Gonzaga...& WCC Asher has a take



Listen:https://t.co/Fic46BNTrf — Locked On Badgers (@LockedOnBadgers) September 29, 2021

No. 8 Arkansas (4-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0)

Time: 12 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Georgia -18.5, O/U 48

This one is going to be fun, even though oddsmakers may not think so. Undefeated Arkansas will look to prove they’re a legitimate contender in the SEC on Saturday in Athens as they take on a Georgia team that has just dominated thus far this season. Can Arkansas hang with them, or even upset them?

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Razorbacks podcast, free and available on all platforms

EPISODE 436: Arkansas being good in football is making people lose their minds@LoganMBooker gives insight to Georgia’s defense



And more!



Listen & subscribe to @LockedOnHogs:

APPLE: https://t.co/fwSF7lFzRL

SPOTIFY: https://t.co/lKkkoyxDKH pic.twitter.com/MJHuUGAU94 — Locked on Razorbacks (@LockedOnHogs) September 29, 2021

Texas (3-1) at TCU (2-1)

Time: 12 p.m.

Watch: ABC

Spread: Texas -5, O/U 65

This is an unranked matchup between two one-loss teams that should still be a fun game to watch. TCU defeated Texas in Austin last year and the Longhorns will be looking for revenge in Fort Worth.

New Pod!

Gary had some thoughts at his weekly press conference. We discuss on Locked on Horned Frogs. https://t.co/GPdSKOkpyF pic.twitter.com/kLqJvmTf3Z — Locked On Horned Frogs (@LockedOnTCU) September 29, 2021

No. 7 Cincinnati (4-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (4-0)

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Spread: Cincinnati -1, O/U 50.5

The Fighting Irish dominated Wisconsin in the second half last week to get a big win in Chicago. Now, they’re back home facing an undefeated Cincinnati team that is hungry to plant their non Power 5 flag into the playoff conversation. Cincinnati is actually favored in this game by a point, as of Thursday.

No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0) at Kansas State (3-1)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Watch: FOX

Spread: Oklahoma -10.5, O/U 52.5

Oklahoma may be 4-0 but man, it hasn’t been pretty. And, for some reason, the Wildcats just seem to be Oklahoma’s kryptonite. Kansas State has upset Oklahoma two-straight years. But, oddsmakers are still willing to favor Oklahoma by more than 10 points. This game will definitely be one to keep an eye on.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Sooners podcast, free and available on all platforms

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0)

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Watch: CBS

Spread: Alabama -14, O/U 79

Almost feels like we’re being spoiled with all these ranked matchups. This will be a barn burner for sure. The two leading Heisman candidates early in the year will face off as Lane Kiffin looks to defeat Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa. In 2015, Ole Miss was able to do it. Last year, Kiffin and Ole Miss gave Alabama a run for their money until Alabama pulled away. This Ole Miss team is a bit more polished. Hold on to your hats.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Bama podcast, free and available on all platforms.

No. 10 Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0)

Time: 6 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: Florida -7.5, O/U 55.5

Florida sits at No. 10 despite the one loss because it was a two-point loss against Alabama that they looked very impressive in-in the second half. Kentucky is 4-0 and remains unranked and they’re looking to change that with an upset home win on Saturday. This should be another good one in SEC country.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Gators podcast, free and available on all platforms.

Today on Locked On #Gators



🔷 The Florida Gators are healthy again, what does that mean for the rest of the nation



🔶 Our Gators according to PFF analytics



🔷 Florida/Kentucky Series by the numbers



🔶 Subscribe to Locked On Gators on YouTubehttps://t.co/BK7WaQpoZK pic.twitter.com/ctazAqX46O — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) September 29, 2021

No. 21 Baylor (4-0) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (4-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: ESPN 2

Spread: Oklahoma State -3.5, O/U 47.5

ANOTHER ranked matchup and this should be a solid game between two pretty-evenly matched teams in the Big 12. Both Baylor and OK State are 4-0 and with Oklahoma, Iowa State and Texas looking shaky already, they’re looking to make their way to the Big 12 Championship. A win here would put them both on the right path.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Pokes podcast, free and available on all platforms.

No. 22 Auburn (3-1) at LSU (3-1)

Time: 9 p.m.

Watch: ESPN

Spread: LSU -3.5, O/U 56

Auburn fell to a very talented Penn State team two weeks ago and LSU lost to a early-surging UCLA team earlier this month. But, both of these teams can salvage their seasons despite a non-conference loss. This will be a very important game for both teams looking ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On Auburn podcast, free and available on all platforms.

Arizona State (3-1) at No. 20 UCLA (3-1)

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Watch: FS1

Spread: UCLA -3, O/U 55.5

A little Pac-12 after dark action? This one is going to be good and it’s a very important game for both teams. Both teams have non-conference losses but they both are looking to compete for the Pac-12 this season. With USC 1-2 in conference play already, the winner of this game will lead the Pac-12 South and be on the road to the Pac-12 Championship Game.