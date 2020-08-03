Locals Shine in PIAA Wrestling Championship Finals

Four Local Wrestlers Win State Titles in Class 2A

Four of six local wrestlers won state titles Saturday at the PIAA Class 2A Championship Finals on Saturday in Hershey.

Both Branden Wentzel and Cameron Wood of Montoursville won championships at 106 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively. Wentzel defeated Calan Bollman of Chestnut Ridge 4-2. Wood defeated Kolby Flank of Wilson Area 4-3.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing and it feels really great that I got to do what I had to do," Wentzel said. "I'm just so grateful right now that I got to compete and be able to win a state title."

"It felt great. After watching Branden (Wentzel) win earlier in the day, obviously I want to do the same," Wood added. "Just getting that take down in the second period (was the key). There was one take down and I was lucky enough to get it. That basically decided the match. Felt great, man. Can't even describe it right now, but I just worked so hard for this and there's no better feeling."

Troy's Sheldon Seymour defended his 106 pound title with a 112 pound title. He defeated Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward 7-4.

"The back points came up huge," Seymour said. "I finished that match getting the back points. That really helped. Going from the reversal right from his back. Put me in a good spot in the match."

Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Wrestler after winning his second straight 195 pound championship with a 7-0 win over Braydon Herbster of Reynolds.