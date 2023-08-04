WB Warriors big win over Snyder County Spartans

The semi-pro teams are part of the Great Eastern Football Association. The Warriors remain undefeated with a 72-6 win over the Spartans.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It may only be April, but there is some football in action. The Great Eastern Football Association, a semi-pro league in our area, is a few weeks into it's season. This afternoon, the Snyder County Spartans faced off against the undefeated Wilkes-Barre Warriors.

Warriors with a comfortable lead up 52-0, when QB Gary Kroll Jr. takes a tough snap, gets a handle on the ball and takes off. He catches some good blocks and runs into the endzone the 2pt conversion no good Warriors up 58-0.

Next drive for the Warriors, Kroll looking for an open receiver down field but a glimmer for the Spartans defense. Gabe Regester with the pick six and he takes it in to deny Warriors the shutout. 58-6 Wilkes Barre still up.

Later on, Kroll airs one out and Maurice Richardson Jr is there, making the catch look easy for the touchdown.. 2 point conversion was good. 66-6 Warriors

With 3 seconds left on the clock, Kroll passes Joe Chihany, a little juggling but he comes down with it for the touchdown.