Off the Field with SWB RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan

Shelley Duncan sits down with Jim Coles to talk about his family and baseball.

MOOSIC, Pa. — "Me and my brother, there was reason why we wrote in our hat, play like a Duncan. We both left everything on the field and played as hard as we could and you could say it was because of those stories about how he played the game and maybe the way he played the game and was a by-product of that team," Duncan said.

Who knows more about a pitcher than a catcher, so why has that worked for him and why is that changing the way it used to be fifty years ago when every pitching coach was a pitcher, but makes sense. Catcher, right?

"He was one of the first ones to do that. He worked with great pitching coaches that worked with those guys. So, his knowledge of pitching is through the roof because every single catcher on the field is a pitching coach in his element. He is sitting there with a pitcher, because a coach is only allowed a certain amount of visits a game, one an inning. So, that catcher is the one that needs to be out there, that is tied together with that pitcher. So, he understood that," Shelley said.

Many people may know Shelly's Dad, Dave a Three-time World Series Champion as a pitching coach AND a World Series Champion with the Oakland A's as a player in the early 70's. Not as many people know his Mother and Brother, though.

Jeannine, his mom died of Glioblastoma in 2013. Four years ago his younger brother Chris, who won a World Series Championship with the Cardinals in 2006, also died of brain cancer. Jeannine and Chris still drive Shelley every game, every day.

"She was the Yin to my dad's Yang. My dad was a real quiet, reserved, intense person. My mom was always the one who opened up the room and light up the world. She, everyone gravitated to her because she cared about everyone. She made every single person feel like a million dollars, miss her every single day. Then you have my brother, he was my best friend the world and there's not as minute that goes by that I don't miss him and more than anything he was the kindest person in the entire world. He had the personality and the ability to make people around him, when they left their moments with him, when they left the room, they found themselves a better person. That's a very special trait. He had the ability to do that and I only wish that I could be half as good at it. Still thinking about him keeps me on line all the time and those two people, they pretty much are me."

You said play like a Duncan but also live life like a Duncan, right?